Indians' Jake Bauers: Slugs third homer
Bauers went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's win over the Astros.
Bauers came through with a clutch solo blast to put the Indians ahead 2-1 in the fifth inning. His batting average has suffered through the first 22 games of the season (.219), although he's still managed to collect six extra-base hits along with 10 RBI.
