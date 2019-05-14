Bauers went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in an 9-0 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Bauers' fifth-inning shot to right field off Manny Banuelos lifted the Indians to a four-run lead, and Banuelos was removed from the game after facing one more batter. It was the first homer for Bauers since April 25, and the 23-year-old has a .246/.333/.381 slash line this year.