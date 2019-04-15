Bauers isn't in Monday's starting lineup against the Mariners, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bauers went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's series finale, but he'll get the day off Monday. Carlos Gonzalez will draw another start in left field and is batting third with Bauers coming off the bench.

