Indians' Jake Bauers: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bauers isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins.
Bauers will be on the bench for a second straight game, even with right-hander Jose Berrios starting for Minnesota. Josh Naylor will shift to first base while Jordan Luplow starts in right field.
