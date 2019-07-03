Indians' Jake Bauers: Ties career high with four hits
Bauers went 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Royals.
After going 1-for-22 over his prior eight games, Bauers has snapped to life with six hits in his last two, tying his career high with Tuesday's four-hit performance. His .237/.308/.401 slash line on the season remains poor, but Cleveland's lack of options in the outfield corners still gives the 23-year-old plenty of job security heading into the second half.
