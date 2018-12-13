The Rays traded Bauers to Cleveland on Thursday as part of a three-team deal with the Mariners, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays will receive Yandy Diaz and a player to be named later in the swap. In addition, the Mariners will get Edwin Encarnacion, while the Indians acquire Carlos Santana in the trade, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It's unclear where exactly Bauers will fit in with the Indians, though a future in the outfield could be more likely than at first base, especially now that Santana is on the roster. Across 96 games with Tampa Bay this past season, Bauers hit .201/.316/.384 with 11 home runs, 48 RBI and six stolen bases.