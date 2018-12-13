Indians' Jake Bauers: Traded to Cleveland
The Rays traded Bauers to Cleveland on Thursday as part of a three-team deal with the Mariners, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays will receive Yandy Diaz and a player to be named later in the swap. In addition, the Mariners will get Edwin Encarnacion, while the Indians acquire Carlos Santana in the trade, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It's unclear where exactly Bauers will fit in with the Indians, though a future in the outfield could be more likely than at first base, especially now that Santana is on the roster. Across 96 games with Tampa Bay this past season, Bauers hit .201/.316/.384 with 11 home runs, 48 RBI and six stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst