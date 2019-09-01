Hoyt had his contract selected by the Indians on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Hoyt has spent the entirety of the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Columbus. He's racked up a 3.43 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 48 strikeouts across 42 innings as a reliever and will close the season as depth in the bullpen for the big-league club.