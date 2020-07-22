site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-james-hoyt-heading-to-secondary-site | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' James Hoyt: Heading to secondary site
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 22, 2020
at
2:57 pm ET 1 min read
Hoyt was optioned to Cleveland's alternative training site Wednesday.
The 33-year-old seemingly had a shot to break camp in the big-league bullpen but will have to wait for his chance. In 80 career big-league innings, he owns a respectable 4.16 ERA and a strong 30.9 percent strikeout rate.
More News
12/04/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/03/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
03/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
03/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jul 22, 2020
• 5 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 6 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 1 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 1 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 3 min read
Jul 21, 2020
• 6 min read