Indians' James Hoyt: Shipped to Cleveland
Hoyt was acquired by Cleveland from Houston on Friday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Tommy DeJuneas.
The 31-year-old has a career 4.40 ERA in 71.2 big-league innings, including a third of an inning this season. He has a 2.25 ERA in 28 innings at the Triple-A level this year and will remain there after switching organizations, joining Triple-A Columbus.
