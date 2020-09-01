Karinchak (0-2) allowed two runs on a hit and two walks while recording his only out via strikeout to take the loss Monday versus the Royals.

Karinchak entered Monday's contest with Cleveland ahead 1-0, but he walked the first two batters he faced. A Maikel Franco single spelled the end of Karinchak's outing, and reliever Adam Cimber allowed an inherited runner to score. Karinchak still has a solid 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB in 18 innings this year, but he's allowed three runs over his last two outings. The righty has five holds and a save in 17 appearances.