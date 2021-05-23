Karinchak (2-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and struck out two to earn the extra-inning win over Minnesota on Saturday.

The right-hander was called upon for the last out of the ninth inning of a tied game. Cleveland couldn't win it in the bottom of the ninth, but Karinchak stymied Minnesota in the 10th. Cesar Hernandez then launched a walkoff two-run home run to give Karinchak his second win of the season. The 25-year-old reliever has added five saves, five holds, a 0.44 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB across 20.2 innings this season as a dominant option at the back of Cleveland's bullpen.