Karinchak pitched a scoreless inning with one hit and two strikeouts to earn a hold in Thursday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.
Karinchak successfully protected a three-run lead in the eighth inning to pick up his second hold of the season. He's added one save and one blown save across five innings. The 25-year-old has a 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB so far as a fixture in Cleveland's plans for the late innings. Emmanuel Clase had shakier outing in the ninth, allowing one unearned run.
More News
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Notches first save•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Earns hold with scoreless inning•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Takes blown save•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Part of closer committee•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Wild thus far in spring•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Candidate to close games•