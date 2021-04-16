Karinchak pitched a scoreless inning with one hit and two strikeouts to earn a hold in Thursday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Karinchak successfully protected a three-run lead in the eighth inning to pick up his second hold of the season. He's added one save and one blown save across five innings. The 25-year-old has a 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB so far as a fixture in Cleveland's plans for the late innings. Emmanuel Clase had shakier outing in the ninth, allowing one unearned run.