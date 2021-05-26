Karinchak earned the save Tuesday after tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out one.

It wasn't the sharpest outing for the right-hander, who actually allowed an inherited runner to score after starting pitcher Aaron Civale was pulled in the ninth. Regardless, Karinchak worked out of a bases-loaded jam to slam the door on Detroit, picking up his sixth save of the year. While he doesn't hold the closer title in Cleveland, the 25-year-old has been a solid member of the bullpen, compiling a 1.25 ERA and 0.69 WHIP across 21.2 innings of work.