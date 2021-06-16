Karinchak (4-2) struck out the side in a perfect inning, and he was credited with the win Tuesday versus Baltimore.

Starter Cal Quantrill lasted only four innings, and Karinchak was awarded the win as the most effective reliever in the contest. The right-hander has strung together 4.2 scoreless innings on the heels of a skid that saw him allow nine runs (eight earned) over four innings. For the year, Karinchak owns a 2.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB across 29.1 innings. He's 7-for-8 in save chances with six holds.