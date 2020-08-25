Karinchak struck out two as part of a perfect eighth inning Monday in the Indians' 3-2 loss to the Twins.

After struggling in his initial appearances this season, Brad Hand has been sharp of late to solidify his hold on the Indians' closer job, but Karinchak has nonetheless made a compelling case to warrant a roster spot in deeper mixed leagues thanks to the sterling ratios he's provided in a setup role. Through 14 outings this season, Karinchak has posted a 0.57 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB to go with four holds and a save across 15.2 innings. His 53.6 percent strikeout rate is tops among all pitchers who have made more than one appearance this season.