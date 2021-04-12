Karinchak allowed one walk and struck out three in a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Karinchak was effective in his inning of work despite needing 21 pitches. He's yet to allow a run in three innings this season. He's given up one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. The right-hander remains in the late-innings conversation, but he has yet to record a save. Emmanuel Clase has converted two saves and Nick Wittgren has one.