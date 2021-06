Karinchak earned the save Sunday against the Pirates after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, walking one and striking out one.

Karinchak has gone 8-for-9 on save chances this season, but he had to work quite a lot to get the job done in this one -- he needed 23 pitches to close things out and only 13 of those were for strikes. The right-hander has notched his eight saves on a row and owns a 2.84 ERA on the season.