Karinchak (3-2) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Mariners after tossing a scoreless inning, fanning two.

Karinchak entered the game in the 10th inning after Cleveland scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, and he carried that momentum into the mound -- he tossed eight of his 13 pitches for strikes and retired the side in order despite having a runner at second the whole time due to the new extra-innings rule. The right-hander has posted three straight scoreless outings and lowered his ERA to 2.67 as a result.