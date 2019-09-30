Indians' James Karinchak: Excels in first taste of majors
Karinchak made five appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen in September, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out eight.
Karinchak wasn't credited with a hold in any of his appearances, but the hard-throwing righty may have positioned himself for a high-leverage role to begin 2020 nonetheless. Before joining the big club as a September callup, the 24-year-old had been one of the most dominant relief arms in the high minors, racking up 74 strikeouts in just 30.1 innings between three stops. Karinchak has the look of a future closer, though he may not earn that assignment during the upcoming season with Brad Hand still on the books for Cleveland.
