Karinchak recorded his third save of the season Wednesday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Karinchak tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes and didn't have problems slamming the door on Kansas City with a dominant ninth-inning performance. The right-hander has gone 3-for-4 in save opportunities this campaign but has converted his last three while also giving up just one run all season long -- that translates to a 0.64 ERA across 14 innings.