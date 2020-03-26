Play

Karinchak had a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in 5.2 innings during spring training.

The walk rate in that small sample is mildly concerning, but it's easy to get away with that many free passes when you strike out almost two batters per inning. He was voted by his teammates as the most impressive player in camp earlier in the spring, according to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, and appears poised to work as the team's setup man when the season gets underway.

