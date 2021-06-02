Karinchak earned the save Tuesday against the White Sox despite giving up two runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk during the ninth inning.

The right-hander only picked up the save since he was staked a three-run lead, and he escaped by inducing a bases-loaded groundout. Karinchak was electric through his first 21 outings of the season with a 0.44 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB, but he's now surrendered nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits with a 6:6 K:BB across his past five appearances.