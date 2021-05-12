Karinchak notched a hold with 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out one in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Karinchak got the final out of the seventh inning after Shane Bieber exited the contest. The 25-year-old Karinchak stayed in for the eighth and walked Willson Contreras before retiring the next three batters. Karinchak has a strong 0.55 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB across 16.1 innings. He's picked up three saves and five holds, but remains more of a setup man to Emmanuel Clase, who earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday.