Karinchak picked up the save Tuesday in a 6-5 win over the Angels. He did not allow a hit but walked and struck out a batter in an inning of work.

Karinchak was called upon to close out the game due to the fact that Emmanuel Clase has had some struggles with his control in his last two outings. The 25-year-old had a pretty smooth inning as he continued his dominant start to the 2021 season. Karinchak now owns a 0.49 ERA, a 34:6 K:BB and has given up just three hits over 18.1 innings.