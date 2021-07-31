Karinchak (7-3) took the loss Friday versus the White Sox. He allowed two runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter while failing to record an out.

Karinchak lacked control throughout the appearance, and the White Sox were more than willing to capitalize. The 25-year-old was done after he threw an errant fastball with the bases loaded that hit Jose Abreu in the head, causing the benches to clear. It's another rough outing in a month full of them in Cleveland's bullpen. Karinchak has given up six runs in 10.2 innings with an 11:6 K:BB in July, pushing his season ERA up to 3.18 through 45.1 innings. With Cleveland acting as sellers at Friday's trade deadline, save chances for both Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase may be more rare over the last two months of the season.