Karinchak allowed one hit in one inning and earned the save Thursday against the Twins.

Karinchak allowed a two-out double to Jorge Polanco, but secured the save by inducing groundouts from Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler and Alex Kiriloff. The 25-year-old Karinchak has been terrific all season, converting nine of 10 save opportunities with a 2.67 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 58:19 K:BB over 33.2 innings. His lone blown save came way back on April 7 in his third appearance of the year.