Karinchak picked up the save against the White Sox on Tuesday, pitching a perfect inning and registering one strikeout.

After Cleveland ace Shane Bieber held Chicago scoreless over nine frames, the Tribe put up two in the top of the 10th inning to set the reigning AL Cy Young award winner up for a win. Karinchak was called upon to seal the deal, and he retired Chicago in order on 16 pitches. The save was the first of the season for the right-hander, who has yet to allow a run while striking out six across four innings this season.