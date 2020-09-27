Karinchak (1-2) pitched a perfect seventh inning with three strikeouts to earn the win Sunday versus the Pirates.
Karinchak whiffed Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds and Erik Gonzalez in the top of the seventh, and Cleveland rallied for the lead in the bottom half of the frame. The right-handed Karinchak pitched to a 2.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 53:16 K:BB and eight holds in 27 appearances this year. He will likely continue as a setup man to closer Brad Hand in the playoffs.
