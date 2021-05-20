Karinchak earned his fifth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Angels on Wednesday after throwing a hitless ninth while walking a batter and striking out two.

Karinchak was able to record two quick outs before walking Justin Upton, but he struck out Jose Rojas to end the game. Cleveland's closer situation is something worth paying attention to, as Emmanuel Clase still leads the team with seven saves and has been very good for a majority of the season but Karinchak has now tallied back-to-back saves. It's possible manager Terry Francona uses both guys moving forward which would hurt their values in fantasy.