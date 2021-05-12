Karinchak (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th inning with one walk and two strikeouts to earn the extra-inning win Wednesday versus the Cubs.

Karinchak kept the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the 10th, and Amed Rosario's walkoff single in the bottom half of the frame secured Cleveland's win. The 25-year-old Karinchak remains an effective option in the late innings with a 0.52 ERA, 0.46 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season. He's gone 3-for-4 in save chances and also owns five holds in 18 appearances.