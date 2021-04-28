Karinchak had two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner over 1.1 innings to record the save during Tuesday's 7-4 win against Minnesota.

Emmanuel Clase pitched each of the past two days, so Karinchak was called upon for the four-out save Tuesday and delivered in short order against the Twins. Neither pitcher has surrendered an earned run through 21 combined innings this season, though Karinchak has been a bit more effective with only two hits allowed and a 20:2 K:BB. Both hurlers will continue to dominate the late-inning work for Cleveland, but Clase has the upper hand for early-season save opportunities.