Karinchak (6-2) allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning, earning the win Friday over Kansas City.

The right-hander kept Kansas City off the board in the top of the ninth inning, and Bobby Bradley walked it off for Cleveland to earn Karinchak his second win in as many days. The 25-year-old has a 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB through 39.1 innings this season. Emmanuel Clase took a blown save in the eighth inning Friday -- Karinchak seems to have a slight edge for closing duties lately, although it's expected the pair of relievers will continue to share the role.