Karinchak recorded his first career save in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Twins, striking out one while allowing no hits in a scoreless ninth inning.

Thursday marked an impressive showing for the young right-hander, as he followed Shane Bieber's dazzling 13-strikeout performance with a clean, six-pitch ninth inning. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com has speculated that the 24-year old will dethrone Brad Hand as Cleveland's full-time closer, although many within the organization likely feel the veteran Hand deserves a longer leash after getting out of the gates slow to start 2020.