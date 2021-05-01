Karinchak pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Karinchak was one of three relievers -- along with Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase -- to log a scoreless inning for Cleveland following Shane Bieber's six-inning start. The 25-year-old Karinchak has allowed only two hits and two walks with 22 strikeouts across 10.2 innings this season. He has two saves, one blown save and four holds in 12 outings. Clase is still manager Terry Francona's preferred closer option, as he's converted five saves.