Play

Karinchak was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

This move may prove to be procedural, as Karinchak appeared on track to open the season in a setup role after impressing during spring training (3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in 5.2 innings). With the start of the season delayed, the well-regarded righty could still rejoin the Indians before play resumes.

More News
Our Latest Stories