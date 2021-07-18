Karinchak allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning, earning the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over Oakland.

Karinchak put the first two batters aboard and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly, but he was able to get out of trouble in the end. The right-hander presumably got the save chance due to Emmanuel Clase's recent struggles, although Clase pitched a clean inning for a hold in Saturday's contest. With both of Cleveland's top ninth-inning options a little shaky lately, manager Terry Francona will have to pick and choose based on matchups. Karinchak still has a solid 2.61 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB across 41.1 innings this year, to go with 10 saves, nine holds and two blown saves.