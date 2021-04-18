Karinchak pitched a perfect inning with three strikeouts to earn a hold in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Karinchak was in full control Saturday, needing just 11 pitches to complete the eighth inning. He's been the most effective late-inning reliever for Cleveland lately -- he's allowed just four baserunners over six innings while racking up 11 strikeouts. The right-hander has three holds, a save and a blown save in seven appearances and could see some ninth-inning assignments if Emmanuel Clase struggles. Clase blew a save in the ninth Saturday.