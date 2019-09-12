Karinchak's contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus prior to Friday's game against the Twins, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The top relief-pitching prospect yet to make his big-league debut, Karinchak has logged comically absurd strikeout rates thanks to some deception, a bulldog mentality and pretty good stuff. The 23-year-old righty has a 2.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 74:17 K:BB in 30.1 innings, primarily at Double-A and Triple-A. With Brad Hand (arm) day-to-day, it's possible that Karinchak could immediately figure into the ninth-inning equation. He saved eight games in eight opportunities in the minors. While he should already be rostered in dynasty leagues, Karinchak has a chance to be valuable over the final 15 games of the season if his stuff translates.