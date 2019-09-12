Indians' James Karinchak: Summoned to majors
Karinchak's contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus prior to Friday's game against the Twins, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The top relief-pitching prospect yet to make his big-league debut, Karinchak has logged comically absurd strikeout rates thanks to some deception, a bulldog mentality and pretty good stuff. The 23-year-old righty has a 2.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 74:17 K:BB in 30.1 innings, primarily at Double-A and Triple-A. With Brad Hand (arm) day-to-day, it's possible that Karinchak could immediately figure into the ninth-inning equation. He saved eight games in eight opportunities in the minors. While he should already be rostered in dynasty leagues, Karinchak has a chance to be valuable over the final 15 games of the season if his stuff translates.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...