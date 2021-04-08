Karinchak allowed an inherited runner to score and a hit over two-thirds of an inning to take a blown save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.
Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez. The run was charged to starter Shane Bieber, but Karinchak took a blown save officially. The 25-year-old Karinchak has yet to see a legitimate save chance this season -- he entered Wednesday's game with one out in the seventh inning. He's allowed a hit and a walk in two innings spanning three appearances. Emmanuel Clase earned the win Wednesday, while Nick Wittgren pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.
More News
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Part of closer committee•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Wild thus far in spring•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Candidate to close games•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Notches win in finale•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Blows save, takes loss•
-
Indians' James Karinchak: Dazzling in setup role•