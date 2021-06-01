Karinchak (2-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk in one inning during Monday's loss in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the White Sox. He struck out one and took the loss.

Karinchak started the eighth inning with Billy Hamilton on second and let him come around to score on a Jose Abreu sacrifice fly. He then coughed up a two-run shot to Adam Eaton shortly after. After allowing just one run in his first 21 appearances, Karinchak has now allowed seven runs (five earned) over his last four games. His ERA is up to 2.28 in 23.2 innings.