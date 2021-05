Karinchak (2-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays after allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and a walk. He didn't record a single out before leaving the game.

Karinchak opened the 10th inning with the game tied at 5-5, but he was absolutely woeful and couldn't retire a single batter before stepping off the mound. He ended a streak of seven straight scoreless appearances, but he still owns a 2.70 ERA across 10 innings in the current month.