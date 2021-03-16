Karinchak has made six appearances for Cleveland in Cactus League play, working 5.1 innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and five walks while striking out 11.

Karinchak's ability to rack up strikeouts at a prolific rate would likely make him a top-tier fantasy closer if manager Terry Francona hands him the job, but the skipper has yet to commit to any pitcher as the primary option for saves. While Karinchak still looks like the most appealing candidate, the walk issues he's experienced so far this spring could give Francona pause. Karinchak may need to show improved control in his final handful of Cactus League appearances to stave off the likes of Emmanuel Clase, Nick Wittgren and Blake Parker for closing duties.