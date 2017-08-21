Indians' Jason Kipnis: Absent from Monday's lineup
Kipnis is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.
Cleveland has made it clear that Kipnis will be closely monitored so that additional injuries to the second baseman can be avoided. Kipnis, who's dealt with a string of upper and lower body ailments this season, will sit out Monday night while Jose Ramirez moves over to second base and Giovanny Urshela heads to the hot corner.
