Indians' Jason Kipnis: Awaiting MRI results
Kipnis is scheduled to get an MRI on his injured hamstring Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, reports.
This is standard procedure, so the MRI doesn't discard the initial diagnosis of basic hamstring tightness. Kipnis' fantasy owners should have a solid backup plan by now anyway, considering how often the second baseman has been sidelined this year. Once the test results are in, there should be a clear timeline for when Kipnis will return.
