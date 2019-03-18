Indians' Jason Kipnis: Back in lineup

Kipnis (calf) will start at second base and bat second Monday in the Indians' Cactus League game against the Padres.

Kipnis' inclusion in the lineup merely confirms what manager Terry Francona said would be the case a day earlier. The 31-year-old had been sidelined since Thursday with a tight right calf, but the injury was never viewed as anything significant. Kipnis will be ready to handle a full-time role once Opening Day arrives.

