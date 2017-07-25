Indians' Jason Kipnis: Back to BP
Kipnis (hamstring) took regular on-field batting practice Monday.
Manager Terry Francona said that the second baseman "graduated" in the baseball activities portion of his rehab program. Kipnis still seems to be a couple weeks away from a return, however, so look for Jose Ramirez to continue filling in for him at the keystone while Giovanny Urshela mans the hot corner.
