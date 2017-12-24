Indians' Jason Kipnis: Backup option in left field
Kipnis could be an option in left field if Michael Brantley (ankle) is not ready for Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The veteran second baseman has been shopped by the Indians this offseason, which he did not take well. The market for the 30-year-old's services is understandably not robust. He is on the wrong side of the aging curve and was worth 0.7 wins in 90 games last season, according to FanGraphs. The Indians would prefer to have Jose Ramirez play second base, but Kipnis has not yet been approached about a position change. It seems likely that Kipnis will spend at least some of 2018 either in the outfield or on the bench to start games. He is entering the penultimate year of a six-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2014.
