Indians' Jason Kipnis: Batting cleanup
Kipnis will start at second base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Yankees.
After producing two hits in both of the first two games of the series, Kipnis will be rewarded with a move back into a run-producing spot in the lineup after batting seventh in Saturday's 8-4 win. Kipnis' solid start to the weekend for fantasy managers who may have lost patience following an 0-for-18 stretch over his previous five starts.
