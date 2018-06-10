Indians' Jason Kipnis: Battling neck issue
Kipnis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers due to a neck injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He'll be joined on the pine by Edwin Encarnacion (ankle), but neither player is believed to be dealing with an especially serious setback. Kipnis, who hit the game-winning, three-run home run in the series opener, went hitless Saturday to leave him 1-for-12 over the Tribe's past three contests.
