Indians' Jason Kipnis: Belts 11th homer

Kipnis went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored Sunday against the Angels.

Kipnis clubbed a solo homer to right center field in the fourth inning, and he plated a pair of runs on a single to right in the very next inning. He's been seeing the ball well at the plate recently, as he's now hit safely in five straight matchups. Kipnis is slashing .255/.317/.407 with 11 homers and 51 RBI over 89 contests this season.